Leadership wins on buzzer-beater, Aquinas boys, Penfield and Gates-Chili girls get wins

Penfield 65, Brockport 43

Penfield moved to 12-1 as they took care of 10-4 Brockport 65-43.

The Blue Devils took an early 10-8 lead, but then the Patriots woke up and put the game away. Penfield went on a 15-0 run at the end of the first quarter and into the second which gave the Patriots a 23-10 lead.

The game was never in doubt from there as Penfield went on to win by 22. Nyara Simmons led the Patriots with 22 points. Jessica Rinere and Baylee Teal both hit double digits with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Brockport was led by Ella Fadale who scored 15 points.

Gates-Chili 54, Webster Thomas 30

The Spartans remain undefeated as they defeated Webster Thomas X to X.

Gates-Chili’s defense came to play in the first half, as they held the Titans to 10 points. The Spartans led 25-10 at the break.

The scoring opened up in the second half, but the Spartans remained in control throughout.

Gates-Chili will put their perfect season on the line Thursday as they take on Penfield.

Leadership 89, McQuaid 86

Maurice McKinney hit a three as time expired to give Leadership a dramatic at McQuaid.

Shamir McCullough led the Lions with 30 points and McKinney ended up with 25. McCullough had a buzzer beater of his own, closing the first half on a breakaway layup after a steal.

Jermaine Taggart topped McQuaid with 28 points.

It was the third win in a row for Leadership who improved to 12-2.

McQuaid had a six game win streak snapped. The Knights are now 8-7.

Aquinas 64, Gates-Chili 49

Wesley Henderson had 19 points to guide the Little Irish past the Spartans.

Aquinas led the entire second, but could not put Gates away until very late in the game. The Spartans kept the margin under ten most of the final two quarters and were within five multiple times in the third.

The Irish have won seven of their last eight and climbed to 9-5. The loss ended a five game winnings streak for Gates-Chili and dropped the Spartans to 7-7.