Leadership tops UPrep in thriller, highlighting Section V matchups at RAP Invitational

Leadership 76, UPrep 75

Three weeks ago, Leadership and UPrep faced off in a thrilling matchup that saw the Lions win by 2 points. This one was just as good with a similar result.

UPrep was in control early, leading 31-25 at the half and 46-39 midway through the third.

The Griffins carried a 71-64 lead late in the game but a furious rally by the Lions powered them to a 76-75 win. Maurice McKinney led his team with 30 points and Shamir McCullough added 22 as well to give Leadership the win.

Aquinas 72, NE/NW Douglas 54

Jack Bleier scored 18 points, including 5 three-pointers, as the Li’l Irish picked up the double-digit win over the Panthers. Jack Scanlon returned from injury to score nine points for Aquinas while Bleier and Gabe Miller were in foul trouble. He played alongside his little brother Will, who netted seven.

Wilson 74, Bishop Kearney 48

A dominant defensive performance Wildcats by the Wildcats helped them to a big win over the Kings at the RAP Invitational. Wilson forced five turnovers and 10 missed field goals in 18 possessions in the second period.

Brennan Clark scored a game-high 21 points for Wilson. Michael Gentile led Bishop Kearney, scoring a team-high 15 points, followed by 12 from Miles Monchecourt.

