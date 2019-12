Round one of the Mike Dianetti Classic packed the gym at Aquinas and created two monumental Section V wins.

Both of Leadership Academy and Aquinas defeated UPrep and Webster Schroeder respectively by two points.

The Leadership Lions defeated the UPrep Griffins 80-78 in overtime. Melvin Council Jr. led all scorers with 35 points.

Aquinas defended their home court with a 57-55 win over Webster Schroeder. Jack Bleier scored a running lay-up with one second left to pick up the win in regulation.