Latavius Murray hosts free Pro Day in Victor

The Saints running back and Syracuse native ran drills at the Dicks House of Sport

VICTOR, N.Y. — New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray partnered with Syracuse-based nutrition company Enduraphin to host a free Pro Day at the Dicks House of Sport.

The Onondaga Central graduated hosted the event for kids ages 8-18. He taught them skills and drills, played dodgeball with the group, and shared life lessons from the NFL giving back to his community.

“That’s what it’s all about. Being from this area and making it in the NFL, making it in college, it just means everything to be able to come and give back to the kids and spend time with them,” said Murray. “Hopefully that gives them hope to be the next person who moves on and hopefully makes it to the next level.”

Murray will leave for New Orleans to begin training camp at the end of July. The nine-year NFL veteran has his eyes set on a Super Bowl, his goal every year.

“I just want to win a ring,” said Murray. “I know it’s hard to do. That’s why we’re training, that’s why we’re practicing, it’s what we’re working towards.”