Knighthawks unveil new logo

Rochester, NY(WROC) - The Rochester Knighthawks have new branding. The franchise was relaunched at Blue Cross Arena and fans got a look at the new logo and colors. This is after the team was moved to Halifax by owner Curt Styres for the 2019-20 season

The classic purple and teal are gone and are replaced by purple and army green.

There will also be new turf installed and a new general manager. Dan Carey comes to Rochester after managing a team in Colorado and says this new style for the Hawks will help them match the community spirit.

"We felt it was strong and the city of Rochester goes with that. There's a strong sense of our community here and, to me, those colors and our logo... it's a classic look, it's a clean look and there's some strength to it." said Carey.