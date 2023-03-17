ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Need some plans for the weekend? Head downtown to Blue Cross Arena.

The Rochester Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center are once again teaming up for the team’s annual Military Salute Sunday when the Knighthawks face the Philadelphia Wings at 3:00.

News 8 spoke with Craig Rybczynski, team Operations Manager, and Laura Stradley, Executive Director of Veterans Outreach Center, and they shared what you can to do support our vets and their families.

“We’re going to honor all of our veterans past and present–they can get a free ticket through VOC,” Rybczynski said. “We’re going to hand out 1,000 American flags as people walk in but the big thing is we have our military-themed jersey auction and those are Top Gun-themed jerseys and the proceeds all go to VOC.”

“I think we really fill a gap in the community and we work hard to partner with other agencies,” Stradley added. “At VOC we offer housing, employment training, wellness programs, peer support, and work every day to mitigate the suicide crisis within our population.”

Tickets start at just $10 for kids.