John Daly Fires Back at Cart Critics

PITTSFORD - In a span of seven days, John Daly will play in two major golf championships.

The 53-year-old was in the field of last week's PGA and this week's Senior PGA, but he's not making headlines for his usual long drives.

Instead, it's what he's driving.

The 1991 PGA Champ became the first player in nearly a decade to ride in a cart in a major at Bethpage Black.

"It honestly sucks. I felt embarrassed driving a golf cart in a major," said Daly.

Daly applied to use a cart through America's with Disabilities Act because he suffers from diabetes and osteoarthritis in his right knee that keeps him from walking a full round.

"Anybody that's disabled should have a level playing field," said Daly. "I can't believe I was ever going to be one of them. What really pisses me off is people downing guys and downing women who have ADA problems."

Last week, Tiger Woods took a shot at Daly's situation saying, "Well, I walked on a broken leg, so."

It got a laugh from the media, but not Daly.

"I can say for these guys like Tiger, when they get to 50, watch what happens," he smirked.

Daly says he's lived his life, "Full go. I've hit it hard," but added the public perception of him and his cart is all wrong.

"They said, 'Well look at how he's taken care of himself,' and all this. It just makes me sick," fired Daly. "How the media can downgrade somebody. So what the way I've lived my life it doesn't matter."

Daly's health problems have been well documented and added he's lost 29 pounds on a new medication.

"I wanna play and I wanna be competitive and the only way I can do it is in a golf cart."

When asked how he's feeling this week and his chances of competing, Daly said, "As long as I take my diabetes shot, my blood pressure medicine and don't drink a little too much, I'll be okay."