Closings
Jeter Hall of Fame induction postponed to next year

Derek Jeter

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter smiles as he speaks during a news conference in Miami. Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot, announced Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, and is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Derek Jeter’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame promises to be an epic moment at the site one of the sport’s most hallowed grounds.

It’ll just have to wait a little longer.

The Hall announced on Wednesday that the 2020 induction ceremony that was to include Jeter has been canceled.

The 2020 class will be, instead, inducted during the summer of 2021 in an oversized ceremony that will also include the 2021 class.

“The Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown. We chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision.”

The 2021 ceremony has already been scheduled for Sunday, July 25th.

“It was a very difficult decision, but with so many unknowns facing the world, the Board felt strongly that this was the right decision,” said Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan, Vice Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors. “Our Class of 2020 electees should enjoy the same wonderful experience that I did when I was elected, and they will have that opportunity next summer.”

All of the 2020 inductees expressed their support for the decision on Wednesday, including Jeter.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” said Class of 2020 Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”

This will be the first summer since 1961 without an induction ceremony. Next year will be the first ceremony since 1949 to honor a double class of inductees.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame remains closed to the public.

