Jeff Sluman wraps up his Rochester golf career at Oak Hill Country Club

Many Senior PGA fans came out to see Jeff Sluman finish up his Rochester golf career on Friday at Oak Hill.

Sluman did not have a good day being 8-over after 8 holes, dooming any chance to make the cut, and turning his round into one last competitive stroll around Oak Hill.



Still, The crowds at 18 were largely there to watch Sluman finish. It was a pretty shot that led to a tap in par, concluding a 10-over par 80 Friday morning. Sluman certainly ended up with the worst of the weather draw, but he did not use that as an excuse.

This week was a great finish to his career in Rochester, no matter the score.

“I turned pro in 80, I think 80 was the theme today. It’s not going to take away from 39 years of professional golf but I certainly would have liked to play a little better and played through the weekend,” said Sluman.

