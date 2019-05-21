Jeff Sluman Hopes to finally win a major championship at Oak Hill

There are a ton of big names in the 2019 Senior PGA Championship but no one will have a bigger cheering section than Rochester’s own Jeff Sluman.

He’s hoping to finally have a chance to win a major championship at Oak Hill. This will be his fourth opportunity and he harbors no delusions of there being a fifth chance.

“Realistically it’s my last opportunity to play a major event in Rochester so I’d obviously like to play well. In a perfect world, compete for a chance going into Sunday. I just wanna enjoy the week and enjoy being home again because it’s not going to happen. I’m not going to play in the 2023 PGA. I haven’t played since I turned 50, so I’m certainly not going to break that streak but this will be a special week,” said Sluman.

Sluman is not the only man in the field with local connections. Joey Sindelar is a Horseheads native and Dudley Hart was born in Rochester but grew up in Buffalo. He currently co-owns Lake Shore Country Club.