Jarron Jones makes his debut as a Bills player during first preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills opened their preseason Thursday night with a 24-16 win over the Colts.

Aquinas grad Jarron Jones got into the game for the Bills in the fourth quarter with his mom cheering from the third row.

When Jones was at Aquinas, he won big games, he won state championships, so making his NFL debut with the Bills at New Era Field Thursday night wasn’t that big of a deal. He’s played in stadiums like it in Western New York before.

“I felt relaxed soon as I went in,” said Jones. “It was easy for me to just calm my nerves and just play. I’ve learned from so many different coaches, learned from so many different players. Coaches run different stuff but in general terms, they run the same thing. Once you slow down and get used to what you’re learning it’s kind of easy to put it all together.”

Jones did not have a ton of snaps. He played most of the fourth quarter but as it turns out the Bills offense just wasn’t on the field a whole lot, but he was proud of one big thing. “I made very few mental errors,” he said. And that is how you try and build a roster spot when you come in late to an NFL team.