Jarron Jones gets a shot with his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s one thing to get a shot in the NFL, but as Jarron Jones found out on Tuesday, it’s a whole different thing to get that shot with your hometown team.

Jones lives in Dallas but last week he was back in Rochester to visit family and go to Park Ave Fest. Shortly after returning to Texas on Monday he got a call. The Bills wanted him in for a workout, so he hopped on another plane back to Rochester, and the next day he was practicing with an NFL team in his hometown.

“I’m very happy with the opportunity. It’s good to be home. It’s good to see some familiar faces. I’m here to work, I’m here to train, crack the 53 or do whatever I can or wherever they need me,” said Jones.

“We had started looking at Plan B. We already were on Plan B,” said Jarron’s mother Lakiescha Jones. “The NFL is not guaranteed, this is not guaranteed. We are here today. We just pray we stay here tomorrow. We pray we get on the active roster, and if it’s the practice squad, it’s the practice squad, but we are blessed to be here.”

“Those people we root for too. We are part of this community. We always have to do what’s in the best interest of the Bills so it’s not a token signing. He was the best guy in the workout today and we’re looking forward to having him,” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

“You gotta soak everything in as fast as possible and just try to learn as quickly as you can and apply it to the game,” said Jones. “You’re going to mess up, it happens. You just have to carry a ‘next play’ mentality so you don’t let it affect the next play and the play after that. It’s camp.”

Jarron Jones is proud to represent Rochester in the NFL. “I want kids in the area and in Section 5 to know this is possible,” Jones said.” At the same time, I’m trying to grind and make this team and be the best player I can be.”