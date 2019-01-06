Jack Schlifke’s late goal lifts Patriots past Saints

Penfield 5 Churchville-Chili 3

Brandon Clark and Ryan Evans scored less than two minutes apart midway through the opening period to give the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Penfield responded with three unanswered goals.

Tied 3-3 with under 3 minutes to go, Jack Schlifke picked the puck up behind his net and went end to end before picking the top corner for his second goal of the game.

Schlifke finished with three points. Nathan Sobko scored two goals for Penfield.

Ethan Breton made 34 save for Churchville-Chili