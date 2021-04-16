Isaiah Stewart sets a seasonal NBA rookie record with Pistons

DETROIT, M.I. (WROC) — Rochester native Isaiah Stewart set a new NBA rookie record for rebounds in a single game Friday night, grabbing a game-high 22 boards against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Stewart now ranks first among league rookies in rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage this season. He also tied a Detroit Pistons rookie record of 22 rebounds, which was originally set in 1977.
The Rochester native also tallied his fifth career double-double against the Thunder, recording nine offensive and 13 defensive boards (each a career-high), 15 points and two blocks in his fifth start for Detroit. He has the second most double-doubles of any rookie behind LaMelo Ball with seven.
The Pistons will travel to Washington D.C. for a Saturday matchup against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.