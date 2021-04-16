Isaiah Stewart sets a seasonal NBA rookie record with Pistons

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 16: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons grabs the rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 16, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

DETROIT, M.I. (WROC) —  Rochester native Isaiah Stewart set a new NBA rookie record for rebounds in a single game Friday night, grabbing a game-high 22 boards against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stewart now ranks first among league rookies in rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage this season. He also tied a Detroit Pistons rookie record of 22 rebounds, which was originally set in 1977.

The Rochester native also tallied his fifth career double-double against the Thunder, recording nine offensive and 13 defensive boards (each a career-high), 15 points and two blocks in his fifth start for Detroit. He has the second most double-doubles of any rookie behind LaMelo Ball with seven.

The Pistons will travel to Washington D.C. for a Saturday matchup against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

