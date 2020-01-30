Irondequoit wins rivalry battle, Rush Henrietta nets buzzer-beater, East hits triple-digits

Irondequoit 75, Eastridge 59

In front of a packed crowd and some raucous student sections, Irondequoit won their rivalry matchup with Eastridge 75-59.

At the half, it was anyone’s game with the Eagles leading 39-37. Eastridge held a lead in the third 42-40, but then Irondequoit went on a 12-1 run to lead 52-43 after three as Nick Leonardo hit a one-legged three-pointer with time expiring in the quarter.

Eastridge kept it close but the game was never in doubt from then on. Keenan Robertson led the Eagles with 21 points, with Leonardo netting 20 points and 5 triples. Tony Arnold led Eastridge with 27 points.

Rush Henrietta 63, Pittsford Mendon 61

Head coach Chris Reed got his 300th win with the Royal Comets as Rush Henrietta defeated Pittsford Mendon 63-61 on a buzzer-beater lay-in with time expiring.

Rush Henrietta had a strong first half as they led 35-22 at the break. The third was no different as they remained in front 47-29. But Mendon got hot in the fourth as they went on a 26-8 run to tie at 55.

It would remain a one-possession game until the final second as the Royal Comets made a layin as time expired to get the win.

Reed now has 399 wins in his coaching career.

East 108, SOTA 90

Points came easy for both teams as the Eagles, ranked fifth in the state, came away with the 108-90 win.

East set the tone early as they raced ahead to a 34-14 lead after the first quarter. SOTA never gave up and they cut the lead to just seven as they trailed 67-60 in the third quarter.

But the Eagles proved to be too much as they scored 33 in the fourth to come away with the 108-90 win. East moves to 13-1 on the season.