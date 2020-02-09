Irondequoit stuns Webster Thomas on half-court buzzer-beater

Irondequoit 55, Webster Thomas 53



Luke Melidona left Saturday’s game after taking a shot to the face and suffering a bloody nose. He returned and later delivered the knockout punch as his half-court heave dropped at the buzzer to defeat Webster Thomas 55-53.

Irondequoit was down by as many 11 points but chipped away at the Titans lead and eventually lead 52-51 with just over a minute left as Melidona hit a floater in the lane.

The Titans answered late as Dannie Palmer turned and hit a jumper with 2.7 seconds left to take the lead.

But after a timeout, Melidona took a pass from Connor Shafer, dribbled once, and threw up a prayer from beyond half-court that was nothing but net. The victory is Irondequoit’s 11th in a row.