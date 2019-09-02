Irondequoit seniors dedicating this football season to each other

After winning the school’s first ever sectional title last season, the Irondequoit Eagles are hungry for more.

The Section V Class A champs ended their season at the state quarterfinal. For the seniors who have played their entire football careers together, making history by winning the school’s first ever state title would mean even more than just the ring.

“I’ve been playing with this senior class, we played Pee Wee football together, Modifieds, so winning everything with them would be the perfect end to a high school career,” said senior tight end Hank Ferguson.

They are playing for more than just each other, this season is for every Irondequoit player before them.

“Coach has had all these guys play here, so you’re playing for them too because there’s a lot of people watching us,” said senior linebacker Braden Graham. “You’re playing for everyone who’s played on this field.”

The Eagles open their season against Greece on Friday, September 6 at 6 p.m.