Irondequoit put in a thorough performance Thursday night in a 3-1 win over Webster Schroeder.

The Eagles led 3-0 on goals from Luke Melidona, Cole Senecal, and Micahel Preston and seemed well on their way to a shutout until a defensive error sprung Eli Boothy for Schroeder’s lone goal with two minutes left.

Irondequoit (3-4-0) next hosts on Wayne on Saturday at 3:00pm, while Schroeder (1-6-0) hosts Victor on Monday at 5:30pm.