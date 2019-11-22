Irondequoit girls volleyball off to first Final Four since 2008

Back-to-back regional losses are not holding the Irondequoit girls volleyball team back from achieving greatness this weekend, as the Eagles head to the Class A Final Four on Saturday morning.

“Our main goal this year was just getting to states, so that extra mile would just mean the world,” said senior Emma Sheehan.

Irondequoit has won three consecutive Section V titles, but has not won a state championship since 2008.

“It would mean so much knowing how our seniors almost made it to states and how heartbreaking it was for them to lose in regionals,” said junior Jashawna Luke. “It would mean so much for us and for them.”

The Eagles practiced with Our Lady of Mercy on Wednesday, ahead of the Monarch’s trip to the Class AA semifinals.

The girls will face South Side of Section VIII, Burnt Hills of Section II, and Section I’s Hendrick Hudson in Saturday’s pool play.