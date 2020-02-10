Irondequoit and Penfield hockey get senior night victories

Irondequoit 3, Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima/East Rochester 2

Eli Velepec scored his second goal of the night with less than three minutes left to give the Eagles the 3-2 win on their senior night.

It was Velepec scoring early in the first period as his shot slid across the crease and past the goalie. Irondequoit scored again in the second period as Leo Letta smacked in a rebound off of a shot from Jon Keys.

The Barons did not go down without a fight, as Matt Yager scored in the second, and captain Jude Cole fired in a shot from the point in the third period to tie it up.

But it was the Eagles who got the last laugh as a turnover in the Barons end squirted out to Velepec who beat the goalie on the stick side.

Irondequoit moves to 12-6-1 with the victory while Brighton/HF-L/ER falls to 8-9-2 with the loss.

Penfield 4, Webster Schroeder 1

The Patriots controlled the game from start to finish as they honored their seniors with a 4-1 victory on senior night.

Penfield struck first in the first period, scoring on the power play. In the second, Sam Schlifke’s shot from the point hit the post, then deflected off the Schroeder goalie’s back and went in.

The Patriots got a more traditional goal later in the period as Jake Lipani smacked in a one-timer from Chris Smith.

Penfield scored once again in the third and the Warriors got on the scoreboard with a Cole Bollin goal to make the final 4-1.