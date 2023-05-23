Maeve and Ella Brennan each scored twice leading (4)Irondequoit past (5)Brighton 9-5 in a Class B quarterfinal Tuesday night on Cooper Avenue.

The Eagles blasted out to a 7-2 halftime lead. Brighton got within three goals on a pair of occasions, but Irondequoit was able to coast home with the win.

Maeve Brennan added an assist with her two goals. Emma Francis made ten saves to shut the door on any Bruins comeback attempt.

Lucy Lederman and Elise Murphy each scored twice for Brighton, who finished their season at 8-9.

Irondequoit is now 10-7. They move on to Thursday’s semifinals at Pittsford Sutherland High School. The Eagles will face a top seeded Canandaigua team who rolled past Schroeder 19-4 in another quarterfinal on Tuesday.