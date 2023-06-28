Over 160 of the area's best will hone their crafts this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Coach Iglesia Basketball Camp continues its 18th edition, there’s no shortage of familiar faces.

“I’ve come for the past couple of years,” said rising Hilton junior Mallory Heise. “This is my third time coming.”

That extends to the coaching staff as well. Sheila Hawkes is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Monroe Community College and was a former camper herself.

“I think it’s so funny that I’m here coaching now,” Hawkes said with a smile. “I was part of one of the girls camps way back in the day when Cierra Dillard and all those big names from Section V were there. I could name a lot of really good athletes that were in the gym when I played. It’s a full-circle thing for me.”

It didn’t take a lot to convince Hawkes to return and help the next generation of Section V standouts.

“Listen, when Mr. Iglesia calls you and says ‘Shelia, I need you to do something.’ You just do it! I never have ever questioned what he’s told me or asked me,” said Hawkes. “I’ll be like ‘Alright, Mr. Iglesia, I’ve got you. What do you need me to do?’ He and Ms. Iglesia, I’m always there for them. They’ve always been there for me so I was like ‘Yes, I’ll do it for you, I’ve got you.’ It’s full circle. I just want to give them back what they gave me.”

The girls will be honing their skills at Monroe High School while the boys will be at East. Over 160 student-athletes will attend this week from across 67 schools. The Iglesias make it a priority to give both the boys and girls the same great experience and their efforts are not lost on those in attendance.

“It’s very important because girls haven’t always had the same opportunities and I think it’s a big thing to just show how everyone is treated the same,” said Heise. “Everyone has the same opportunities to play and the same opportunities to get better.”

“To have the same opportunities is very empowering for them,” said Hawkes. “Me alone, when I played [high school basketball] we didn’t have the same opportunities as the boys. And that wasn’t that long ago. To see the change and the difference now, it makes everything so much better now.”

In addition to the work on the court, the kids will have workshops and learn skills to help them with life after basketball. Topics covered this week included mental health awareness, the opioid epidemic, college eligibility, and Title IX.

The wide range of schools and athletes represented this week allows for relationships to be formed that wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

“It brings all types of walks of life together,” said Hawkes. “From the suburbs, to inner city youth, to kids that are way out of the area. They’re all coming into one gym to play basketball, something that we love, and to learn about different things that we don’t have any clue about when you’re their age.”

“It’s really fun to see how everyone sees the game and to learn about other people and their backgrounds and to have a lot of fun with them,” said Heise. “Some of these girls I would have never talked to but because of this I’ve been able to talk, it’s so much fun.”

While the relationships are a perk of the camp, the best part?

“The food is amazing,” Heise said with a smile. “You really have no idea,” she added, highlighting the chicken curry as one of her favorites.

Coach Iglesia’s Basketball Camp will conclude on Thursday, June 29th.