ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nationwide shortage of coaches and referees for youth sports continues to grow — including in our area.

With a new school year approaching, recreation centers and Section V Athletics alike say they are having a hard time finding officials to referee their games.

Towns like Victor have access to Section V High School Referees through the Section V Officiating Bureau — a network of officials coordinated through the NYS Section V High School Athletic Association.

Co-President of the Victor Junior Blue Devils Brian Young says while Victor is a more fortunate area, it is still a struggle to coordinate referees for all of the upcoming games.

“It has become a bigger challenge for the referee coordinators to get refs who are willing and able to come out and do our games,” Young said. “From a coaching standpoint, we’re very fortunate here in Victor to have volunteers who are able to coach our kids. We have five to 10 coaches per team. And that’s perfect for what we need. I know other towns are struggling to get parents to commit the time and energy to coaching.”

Currently for Victor sports, the referees that are volunteering their time are administering many types of games a day. Young says a referee might do a third-grade game at 10:30 a.m., then a fourth and fifth grade game at 12:30 p.m., and then the sixth and seventh grade game at 2:30 p.m.

Young says that while scheduling is a major complication in finding consistent referees, the stresses that come with the role are a factor as well.

“There’s been a slow escalation of parent and coach behavior over the last five to eight years that has really discouraged the refs from working additional games because of the negative tone that the coaches and fans bring them in the youth game. The behavior of people around them can turn them away.”

With referees doing multiple games a day, Young says as the age level goes up, so does the stress level from parents and coaches.

“It seems to become more competitive and more intense as they go, and certainly, negativity coming from the stands and the coaches getting heated up was far more at the fourth and fifth grade level last year, than it was at the third-grade level the year before.”

The message to parents and coaches:

“We all need to do our part to use this experience to the best benefit of the kids,” Young said. “And that’s really teaching them the game of life through sport through football. How to be a good teammate, how to be disciplined, how to work hard, how to learn, how to get along and deal with your peers, and also learn from the coaches. I wish that more parents would look through that lens when they look at this experience and what their child could get out of it.”

Section V officials say while they do not employ the coaches and referees themselves, their organizations have a shortage for years. Recently, organizations said there has been an increase of interest in multiple organizations, but the search remains ongoing.

“The official shortage has been an issue for the past several years and is a nationwide concern. Section V and the United Sports Board Council, which is the governing body for the 40+ official groups within Section V, have been collaborating over the past several years relative to official recruitment and retention. We are always looking for ways to encourage people to join the ranks of officiating. It is a great way to give back to a sport you enjoy and provide positive and meaningful opportunities for student athletes. In speaking with few officials’ organizations in the past few weeks, they have seen an increase in interest. This is very exciting news for all. We just need to make sure these new officials stick with it.” Section V Athletics

According to Section V’s website, anyone who interested in becoming an official can fill out the application process on their website.

To qualify, officials must:

Make official organization’s mandatory number of meetings for the first year

Be available to be assigned

Complete the season as a working official

Be in good standing per the president of the official’s organization

The deadline to apply for fall sports is October 15, according to Section V’s website.