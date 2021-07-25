Hilton star lifts her second career Soap Box Championship in narrow finish

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Soap Box racing originated from human-powered wooden soap crates with roller-skate wheels. Today, the sport is responsible for high-stakes, national-level competition — one that Karlye Murphy from Hilton has left her mark in.

At the age of 16, Murphy became a national champion after winning the Rally Super Stock division at Soap Box Derby World Championship for the second time in her career.

“I was hoping so much to achieve this again,” Murphy said. “I just want to say thank you to my family for always being there for me and supporting me my whole career.”

Murphy was crowned champion Saturday in Akron, Ohio where the championship final was held. The Super Stock division is the intermediate level of the Soap Box derby racing.

In the final, Murphy claimed first place by 0.03 seconds, earning her second soap box championship.

As required by her division, Murphy had to earn points in races across the country to qualify for the championship.

“It took many hours in the truck to collect all my points,” Murphy said. “Many late nights getting to races and many late nights getting home. It means so much to me.”

More than 260 boys and girls aged 7 to 20 competed during this year’s championships.