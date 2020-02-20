Hilton hands Victor first loss, Mendon, Rush-Henrietta, and Honeoye Falls-Lima get wins

Hilton 72, Victor 60 OT

Hilton handed Victor their first loss of the season as the Cadets knocked off the Blue Devils 72-60 in overtime.

Hilton looked well on its way to finishing off a 20-0 regular season as they led 54-44 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. But the Cadets stormed back, with Jason Story knocking down two big three-pointers and Hilton tied it at 54. Matt Caggiano’s jumper as time expired clanked off the side of the rim to force overtime.

In overtime, TahJae Hill and Najier Daniels hit the Cadets only field goals and Hilton closed the game out with strong free throw shooting to win.

Mendon 68, Brockport 62

Mendon junior Jacob Shadders got his 1000th point as the Vikings defeated Brockport 68-62. Shadders needed 12 points in the game and got 8 in the first quarter alone. He hit the milestone on a pull-up jumper from the elbow.

Brockport led 41-40 midway through the third quarter, then Mendon went on a 9-0 run to take the lead 49-41. Brockport answered with a run of their own and tied it back up at 54.

But the Vikings controlled the end of the fourth quarter as they were able to close out the win 68-62 on their senior night. Jackson Green led the Vikings in scoring with 23 points, Shadders had 20. Matt Rennie led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Rush-Henrietta 48, Fairport 46

A strong finish by the Royal Comets gave the team a two-point win over Fairport.

Fairport played their usual stingy defense in the first half and led 27-15 at the break. But Rush-Henrietta caught fire in the second half to get the win, especially Eddie Beverly who led the game with 19 points, hitting 5 three-pointers. Jevonte Williams had 16 for R-H, while Ryan Lucey led Fairport with 13 points.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 59, Eastridge 56

Honeoye Falls-Lima came back from a 24-15 halftime deficit to win 59-56 over Eastridge. Patrick Lustyk led the Cougars and all scorers with 20 points, Hayden Smith added 14, all in the second half.