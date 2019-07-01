Hilton grad to pitch at Home Run Derby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is going to have a dog in the fight at the MLB Home Run Derby this year.

Pirates slugger Josh Bell is one of the contestants and he has chosen Hilton grad Jon Schwind as his pitcher.

“He was stoked,” Bell said of Schwind’s reaction. “He was the first guy on my list of names.”

Josh Bell said Jon Schwind, his Minor League teammate and roommate, will pitch to him in the Home Run Derby: “He was stoked. It was something we talked about in the spring. ‘Hey, if you’re doing the Derby, I’ll throw.’ And it worked out. He was the first guy on my list of names.” — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) June 30, 2019

Schwind played at Marist after finishing his Hilton career in 2008. He and Bell were both Pittsburgh Pirate draft picks in 2011, albeit 39 rounds apart (Bell was a second round pick, Schwind was selected in the 41st round).

In this article from Pickin’ Splinters, Schwind said the pair started to bond while rehabbing injuries suffered during their first professional seasons.

Their minor league careers continued to bring them together and Bell even attended Schwind’s wedding in Rochester five years ago. They still visit each other regularly.

Schwind’s playing career was finally derailed by injuries in 2017. He’s currently the third base coach and assistant hitting coach for the Indianapolis Indians in the International League. They are the Pirates’ triple-A affiliate.

The Home Run Derby is Monday, July 8th at Progressive Field in Cleveland. It will be televised by ESPN.