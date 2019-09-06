Live Now
Hilton Cadets prepare for opener against Pittsford Panthers

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, Hilton High School was getting ready for their Friday opener against Pittsford.

The Cadets were bounced in the Class AA semifinals last season. Hilton returns most of their playmakers including wide receiver Tahjae Hill. The Cadets are ready to put down a marker Friday night against the Panthers.

They are eager to show that last year’s 7-win season was only the start of something bigger.

“Everyone is excited. If everyone else is like me, I mean, I have a timer on my phone waiting for the snap. It’s what I’ve been waiting for for the past six months,” said Senior Lineman Collin Burns.

“There’s growing to do, but we have the room for growth and we’re going to do it because I know we’re focused and we’re willing to put in the work,” said Senior Lineman Jason Iorio.

“More fun comes when we actually get the win. Our guys worked hard this offseason, everyone prepares for this moment. We’re looking forward to it and we’re ready,” said Senior Wide Receiver and Safety Tah’jae Hill

