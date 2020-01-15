HF-L’s Claire Yioulos signs NLI to golf at Richmond

Claire Yioulos is one of the best golfers in Section V history. She added to her lengthy resume on Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to golf at the University of Richmond.

“I loved the school and I previously met two of the golfers who play for them currently,” said Yioulos. “The coach was amazing and I know she could give me all that I could have for the next four years.”

The five year varsity starter has been the keystone of Victor’s girls golf team, winning sectional and super sectional titles, the Monroe County Tournament of Champions, and all-county recognition this season alone. All of that would not have been possible without the support of her family and team.

“Looking back I think about my teammates Amanda and Jill, they’ve helped me through a lot,” said Yioulos. “The coaching from Trevor Sousa was flawless.”

Yioulos’ high school career is not over yet, she has a final appearance in the state tournament. Last season, she finished in 11th place at states. Her goal for this time around?

“First.”