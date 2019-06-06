HF-L softball eager to continue postseason journey

HONEOYE FALLS - The gymnasium at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School is loaded with banners on the walls. Each one lists the triumphs of various teams over the years.

HF-L's softball banner is nearly empty with only league titles in 1979 and 2018, but soon the Cougars will add their first Section V title.

Last Friday's win over Pittsford Sutherland in the Class A2 Final marked the beginning of a trek HF-L softball has never taken before. It continued on Monday with a 10-5 win over Brighton in the Class A state qualifier, and will add another chapter on Saturday in the Far West Regional.

"We have the whole school, the faculty, the lacrosse team, the baseball team all behind us," said senior shortstop Kate Booth. "It's an amazing feeling."

The Cougars will have their hands full as they take on 24-0 Williamsville East of Section VI at 1:30 at SUNY Brockport. The Flames are ranked #1 in the state and feature four Division 1 commits that includes sophomore pitcher Summer Clark (Missouri).

"If you don't have confidence, then you aren't going to be able to finish the game the way you want it," said catcher Mari Spitz. "The whole idea is no matter what happens in the game, you have to figure out a way to beat the other team each inning and so it's an inning-by-inning game."

HF-L will be the underdog Saturday, but that is fine with them. They've made a habit of overcoming the odds to reach the top of Section V softball.

"Knowing that we've already made it this far, everybody is already really proud of us," said sophomore third baseman Olivia Friedlander. "Knowing that everything we do, we are just impressing people more and they're already on our side is really nice."

And if the Cougars win three more games, the school will add a state title banner in the gym.