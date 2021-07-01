HF-L grad makes Wimbledon debut

Tennis has taken Quinn Gleason from Honeoye Falls-Lima all the way to London.

The 2012 HF-L grad made her Wimbledon debut on Thursday. She partnered with fellow American Emina Bektas in the women’s doubles bracket.

Unfortunately, Gleason and Bektas fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 against Germans Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck.

Gleason has been playing professionally since completing a successful career at Notre Dame in 2016. She has totaled more than $84,000 in pro winnings to go along with one singles title and 11 doubles titles in lower level events.

This was the first grand slam event for the 26 year old former Cougar.