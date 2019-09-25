Harrison Phillips visits children’s hospital for perspective on season-ending injury

An ACL tear during the Bills Week 3 game against the Bengals marked the end of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips’ season. Phillips tried his best to return to the game after the injury, without luck. Kyle Peko was activated from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Phillips knew sitting out this season would be incredibly difficult due to his love of the game, so he took a trip to Oishei Children’s Hospital to put his injury into perspective.

“To talk to a 10 year old that has terminal cancer or to a 16 year old daughter who has kidney failure and her mom is going to be the transplant for it, seeing how much pain can go on outside of this, it’s just a game,” said Phillips of the moving experience. “The storm’s eventually going to run out of rain and the clouds will move on. I’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Though he will not take the field until 2020, Phillips is staying involved with the team. He spent practice on Wednesday assisting Peko and the other defensive linemen.