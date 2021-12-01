Greece Olympia, MCC graduate Hadji Barry wins USL Champions League MVP

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 06: Hadji Barry #13 of Orlando City SC chases the ball during a MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 6, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Olympia High School and Monroe Community College graduate received major professional soccer accolades Wednesday.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry was named the 2021 MVP of the USL Championship league, league officials announced Wednesday.

Barry, who was drafted No. 13 overall in the 2016 MLS draft by Orlando City SC, tied a league record with 25 goals in a single season, and helped lead the Switchbacks to the playoffs.

“First and foremost, I just want to thank God for a very healthy and successful year, and all the blessings in helping me with winning these awards this season, because without Him none of this would be possible,” Barry in a press release. “But it really has been a great year playing for the Switchbacks and going to work every day with my teammates and coaching staff. I just want to thank [Switchbacks Head Coach] Brendan Burke a lot because he really has put a lot of faith and belief in me from the first day I arrived here and that really brought a different level of confidence in me with going into games and helping me perform at a high level.”

“Hadji has very much become the face of the franchise for us which is so cool to see,” Coach Burke said in a press release. “Our style of play is exciting, the fans bring great energy to the stadium and Hadji, because of his diverse skill set as an attacking player, is very well suited to carry out our style of play.”

Barry, a Guinea native whose professional pursuits brought him to Rochester, was also named to the 2021 USL Championship All-League First Team.