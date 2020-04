IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas alum Earnest Edwards was already getting some calls from NFL scouts, but his voicemail could be filling up after running a 4.41 at the Rochester Pro Day. That time would have been the 7th-fastest among the 46 wide receivers at the NFL combine.

"I just make people miss, honestly," says Edwards, who just finished his senior season at the University of Maine. "I do all the little things, even blocking. I take pride in blocking and special teams. NFL teams, they want to see what you can do, not just on the offensive side of the ball, on special teams [too]. They want a versatile player."