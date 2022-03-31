Rochester loves its major golf. After hosting five different PGA of America events over the past three decades, Rochester also knows those major championships pretty well.

When 2023 Championship Director Barry Deach sat down with News 8 on Thursday, he was asked how much different next May’s event could be.

“We hope a lot.”

Ticket registry for the 2023 Championship opened up on Wednesday. Fans who register will lock their spot in line to purchase tickets when they become available in June. You can find more information on how to register here.

Deach is pleased that ticket interest in pacing ahead of expectations. He also has a warning for local fans who may be taking their time to secure a slot. This event is going to attract fans from much further away than Buffalo or Syracuse.

“Outside of 100 miles is trending faster than inside of 100 miles. If you really want to attend or be the first in line to receive the opportunity of all product purchases, you’d want to register,” Deach said. “As we get closer to this year’s championship and the international audience sees (this year’s event), it kind of just finishes.”

Similarly, corporate hospitality opportunities have sold out quickly once they’ve been made available. Deach also expects volunteer opportunities to be snapped up in as little as 24 hours. If you want to volunteer for the 2023 Championship, Deach advises you to fill out the volunteer interest form at pgachampionship.com.

Deach admits that familiarity with the past is plaguing organizers of the 2023 Championship a bit. The PGA of America has and will continue to embrace technology improvements. It will go a long way towards significantly altering how Western New York fans enjoy major championship golf.

Ride sharing will be a brand new feature for an Oak Hill major. Modern updates to concessions and how they are sold are expected. Deach says the viewing suites are going to be completely different.

The tickets purchased will also come with a few “surprise bells and whistles” for those who are interested.

“We have some additional ideas for next year that… have never been introduced. (Ideas) that would be upgrade opportunities for people if they so choose,” Deach says. “That’s that extra level of service you’re starting to see in all major professional sports. We’re all doing it. Our challenge is we’re in… a temporary site. So it takes us a little bit longer to figure it all out.”

The ticket registry closes on June 5th and ticket sales will begin soon after.

When he was assigned to the this event, Deach immediately called all the men who previously held his job. He’s been through all the previous files. He knows the past and is excited about the challenge of creating an event that’s very new.

He lauded the support the Championship has received so far from the community. Deach was highly complimentary of county executive Adam Bello and mayor Malik Evans.

Oak Hill Country Club has been even more impressive.

“The leadership of this club, when it comes to major championships, is extraordinary. It’s a full on commitment to hosting majors,” Deach said.

He also made it clear to leadership that moving to a new level is going to take new and open thinking. In no area will that be required more than the construction of typical championship infrastructure.

Normally, a PGA Championship requires three months of build-out. When the Championship was staged in August, that presented little issue. A Championship in May in Rochester means a big chunk of the build-out will happen during the winter. Creativity is required.

“We have to do all the infrastructure in the fall. We will put even some of the bases of some of our structures in this fall and let the snow come on top. Hopefully, it’s just above what we think the snowfall will be,” Deach said with a laugh. “We will build on top of that. We’ll start the production February regardless if there’s snow or whatever’s happening. You can still build in snow. You’d just have different clothing on.”

Deach believes there are lots of factors working in favor of next May’s event becoming one of the more unique Oak Hill championships ever contested. It’s been a decade since Rochester hosted one of the four majors. The game is growing, as is the PGA Tour. The end of the pandemic has most of America ready to throw a party. Any party.

Bake all that into a venue like Oak Hill with some of the best history the game of golf has to offer and the result could be something Western New York golf fans have never seen.

“It will look and feel different than any PGA Championship that’s ever been hosted here,” Deach said. “I can assure you of that.”