Glenn Hagan gives back to Rochester’s basketball community with summer clinics

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester basketball is in Glenn Hagan’s DNA.

Legendary Section V Basketball coach Ed Nietopski told him at a very young age that basketball was his calling.

Nietopski coached Hagan during his time at Cardinal Mooney High School, before spending four years playing basketball at St. Bonaventure. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1978 before becoming an all-star guard for the Rochester Zeniths. He played in his hometown for four of his six seasons in the CBA. It was only natural for him to give back to the next generation of Rochester basketball players, sticking with the basics.

“I try to implement what I went though when I was their size,” said Hagan. “I know I didn’t want people to try and make me play defense and dribble. That’s what I do.”

Hagan helped lead summer clinics with Nietopski at Mooney and later at Bishop Kearney High School, before taking over as the head coach for these programs. Hagan partnered with the City of Rochester for his summer camps in 2006. Fourteen years later, things look a little different due to the CDC health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.

“We take their temperature check when they come in, they have to have a mask when they come in, and they answer three questions when they come in,” said John Picone, Athletics and Aquatics Manager for the City of Rochester. “The kids maintain social distancing on and off the court, and we clean basketballs every half hour.”

Participants stick with skills and drills instead of game play to make social distancing easy. Air flow is another issue when it comes to spaces where people are working out and breathing heavily. Hagan says it is not a problem in the slightest, as long as it means kids are able to come out and play.

“We don’t have air on in here, alright, no fans, okay but we do have basketball,” said Hagan. “Take advantage of it.”

The biggest thing Hagan wants to impart on his young players, besides discipline, is making every time they step on the court a learning experience.

“Every time that you come here, make sure you take something back with you. If you’re hungry enough, you’ll get here.”

“As kids, we all look up to our athletes that are from Rochester,” Picone explained. “He does camps all over the country. For him to want to do this camp, says a lot about him.”

Giving back to the community Hagan calls home provides him an unmatched sense of pride, one that helps him sleep at night and brings him joy on a daily basis, even though he stopped playing himself when he was 52-years-old.

“It just does something to you to see them out there and achieve,” said Hagan.

“Everybody’s invited. Come out, get it in.”

The Glenn Hagan Basketball Skills Clinic will be held at the following times and dates:

Adams St. R-Center: July 27-31

Ryan R-Center: August 3-7

Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center: August 10-14

Each R-Center will hold two sessions per day, 1:00-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4:00 p.m.

For more information about registration, please contact the R-Center holding the clinic that week.