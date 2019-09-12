Giuliana Peko, wife of Bills player Kyle Peko, now cancer-free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Weeks after being diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Giuliana Peko, wife of Bills Defensive Tackle Kyle Peko is cancer-free.

Giuliana made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

Her diagnosis happened days before the Bills opened training camp. It was Giuliana that convinced Kyle to go to Bills Camp and fight for a spot on the roster.

Kyle told his teammates at the end of practice on Wednesday that the whole Peko family has been overwhelmed by the love they’ve received.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions throughout this whole camp and this preseason. Right now, I feel like a whole weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Being away while she was going through this with the kids, it’s been super tough. Now that I know that it’s gone and she and my family are very relieved about this situation, it’s just awesome news,” said Peko.