Girls soccer at Penfield, Schroeder end in draws

Double overtime was not enough for the girls at Penfield or Schroeder. Both games ended in ties after 100 minutes of soccer.

Penfield and Hilton ended in a 1-1 draw after two goals came in the second half. Sydney Hayward scored the first goal for Hilton, assisted by Autumn Edwards. Grace Murphy scored the game tying goal in the 39th minute of play for Penfield. Samantha Pelcher made 16 saves for the Cadets.

Schroeder and Fairport finished with a scoreless tie. Megan Fry made 9 saves for the Warriors while Brigid Mulholland made 5 saves for Red Raiders.