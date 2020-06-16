Get to know new Sabres GM Kevyn Adams

Kevyn Adams is the third general manager the Sabres have hired since Terry and Kim Pegula bought the team in 2011. Adams took over as GM when they fired Jason Botterill after three seasons with Buffalo.

So they’re taking a chance on another first-time GM after the Sabres haven’t made the playoffs in nine straight seasons, just one short of tying the NHL’s longest postseason drought. The Pegulas along with Adams and head coach Ralph Krueger will talk to the media on a zoom call later this afternoon but for now, here is a little bit about the Sabres new GM.

1.) Adams was hired as the Senior Vice President of Business Administration for the Sabres in 2019. Adams joined the management side of things in October 2013 and took over as vice president and director of the Academy of Hockey of LECOM Harborcenter. He was promoted to general manager of the complex in January 2019.

2.) Before that, Adams first joined the organization as a player development coach in 2009. was an assistant coach from 2011-2013 but was fired when Ron Rolston took over as head coach.

3.) He spent 11 seasons in the NHL playing for the Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Hurricanes, Coyotes and Blackhawks. He won a Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 after the Hurricanes beat the Sabres in the Eastern Conference Final that year to advance to the Stanley Cup.

4.) Adams is familiar with Western New York having grown up here. He was born in Washington, D.C. but was raised in Clarence, NY.