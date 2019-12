A dominant performance by Gates-Chili in day two of the Robby Coppaway Cadet Christmas Classic led the Spartans to a 8-1 victory over the Greece Storm.

The Irondequoit Eagles defeated the Hilton Cadets 6-2 in the consolation game.

Saturday’s tournament ended with an Alumni Game and the Robby Coppaway Memorial Skate. Coppaway, a four-year varsity hockey player for Hilton, tragically passed away in 1999. Hilton hockey has been hosting the tournament alongside the Coppaway family since 2014.