ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local football team is looking to win a National Championship — but they are looking for help from the community to make this possible!

The 10u players of the Northeast Bulldogs have won the Eastern Regional Championship and, according to the team, their next goal is to win the 10u Pop Warner National Championship, which is in Orlando Florida.

The Pop Warner Eastern Region trophy, won by the Northeast Bulldogs (Photo/Mark Tanksley)

The Northeast Bulldogs is a nonprofit organization that oversees both a football team and a cheerleading league. The mission, according to the association, is to teach young men and women the importance of education, self-esteem, self-confidence, and character.

Players and their families have been raising funds for a chance to get to Florida and get a shot at the title, but are asking the community to help get them there and back.

Their fundraising goal is $23,500, but the team is asking for the public to sponsor one or more players, which is $783.33 per player. In a statement, the Northeast Bulldogs Youth Sports Association said in part:

“Most of the players in this group of champions have played with each other for 8u, 9u and now 10u. These youth are making history. They have been local champions each year as a team.“

“These scholar-athletes deserve this trip to finish what they have started as they play for the National Pop Warner Championship. Show your support by making your donation today.“

Those looking to help raise funds for the team can mail a check to 40 Newcomb Street, Rochester, NY, 14609 or you can send the money via CashApp ($s812).

The team plans to send 30 football players to Orlando, Florida from December 1 to December 9. A coach from Northeast Bulldogs says that they will be outside on the corner of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street for the fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday evening.