Freddy June Jr scores last second touchdown to lift Eagles to sectional crown

Irondequoit pulls off 4th quarter comeback to win Class A title

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:59 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:59 PM EDT

ROCHESTER - Class A Championship:

(2)Irondequoit 21 (4)Victor 14

With the game tied 14-14 and 9 seconds on the clock, Freddy June called his own number.

"He came over to us and said, 'Coach there is no way I don't score,'" said head coach Dan Fichter.

It took June 6 seconds to go 5 yards to score his third touchdown of the night.

"They probably put five different hands on him to tackle him and that's Freddy June," smiled Fichter. "He's the best high school football player I've ever coached and I gotta tell ya I've watch a lot of high school football, I've seen nobody better."

"I called that play. I said,  "I need the ball. I'm going to score.' I was determined I said I wasn't leaving without this brick," said June.

