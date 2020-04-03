1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Former NFL players hosting a local pro day for five Rochester football players

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Five local college football players will get their shot at the NFL on Saturday, all thanks to a pro day hosted by Gates-Chili graduate and former NFL center Bruce Johnson.

The pro day came to be after a phone call with JoJo Gause about both of his pro days being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Johnson, a performance specialist at Pursuit Performance, had all of the equipment to make the event happen.

“It was as simple as reaching out to Greg at Irondequoit Sports Center,” said Johnson. “He said he’d donate the field to us, and we put the whole thing together.”

At a normal pro day, each individual college has their senior class perform drills and skills for scouts in the building. Due to social distancing mandates and health concerns, the whole pro day will be live streamed on Facebook courtesy of Iron Visuals, a production company owned by Bishop Kearney graduate co-event organizer, Quentin Gause.

“I think it’s going to be a major benefit for them because the scouts are going to see it, and now maybe the GMs and coaches are going to see it at the same time,” said Johnson. 

Throughout the planning process for Saturday’s event, Johnson drew upon his own pro day experience at the University of Maine, which he felt was key to beginning his NFL career back in 2015. Johnson, named the best center in college football, was snubbed from the NFL Combine.

“I think it was very beneficial for me as a small school guy to get some eyes on me from NFL scouts,” said Johnson. “I had a great day, finished top 5 in every category, and I think that was a true blessing for me.”

Johnson went on to play for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Diego Chargers. When asked what advice he could offer the competitors, he said,

“At this point they’re no longer college students, they’re NFL guys, so they need to go out there and handle their business as if they’ve already played for an NFL team.”

All five participants play different positions, so they will also get very different looks from the scouts watching.

“I think it’s cool you get to go through the process with your brothers, the same guys you train with, same guys you played against in high school,” said Johnson. “For them to come together and do this with someone they’ve known their whole lives is a blessing.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss