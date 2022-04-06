Payton Reed and Kierin Ratliff-Kailbourne have gone from the club team to the varsity squad in its inaugural season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WROC) — There are many straightforward stories of high school teammates joining up to play together in college. Payton Reed and Kierin Ratliff-Kailbourne’s is not one of them.

“Everyone asks ‘did you guys plan this?’ And honestly, it just happened,” Reed said.

After stellar careers at HF-L where they reached the state championship game three times, both separately decided to go to college at the University of Pittsburgh. The problem was that the school did not have a varsity lacrosse team.

That is until one was announced just a few months after they got to campus.

“I never would have imagined that it would happen while I’m still here so that’s obviously the best part,” said Ratliff-Kailbourne.

The team was set to start up in the 2020-21 school year and have its first season in 2022. In the meantime, the pair played on the school’s powerhouse club lacrosse team and won a national championship in 2019.

Reed and Ratliff-Kailbourne, as well as Brighton alum Caroline Lederman, contacted new head coach Emily Boissonneault and worked out with her for a year to prove they had what it took to make it as D-1 lacrosse players.

Right before spring break in 2020, they were all offered spots on the team.

“I remember being so excited like I didn’t even know what to say back. I was like, are you sure? Is this for real?” recalled Reed, a midfielder/defender for Pitt.

“They understand what college lacrosse is about, just lacrosse being so big in the Rochester area,” said Boissonneault. “I think it was just a really easy transition for them because they knew what to expect.”

The pair’s storybook journey from HF-L to the ACC got yet another chapter when Keirin And in their first game of the season, it was Kieran who scored the first-ever goal for Pitt lacrosse. The coaching staff joked about who they wanted to score that first goal, with Boissonneault saying they couldn’t have set up a better situation for anyone and there wasn’t a better person to do it.

“Everyone was going insane on the sidelines, on the field,” said Reed. “That’s a moment that obviously she’ll remember forever but as a collective as a team, we’ll always remember that and definitely hold it close to our hearts.”

While Ratliff-Kailbourne will certainly remember it forever, she didn’t exactly realize the significance right away.

“In the moment I wasn’t thinking this was the first goal in program history until after it went in and everyone was like, ‘that was it, hello!?'” she recalled.

Both Reed and Ratliff-Kailbourne are regular starters, with Ratliff-Kailbourne tied for fourth on the team with 17 goals. Reed is tied for third on the team with 17 ground balls and has scored once, while Lederman has made appearances in five games this season.

The Panthers are 6-7 overall but are 0-6 in the ACC, the toughest conference in women’s lacrosse. They’ve come close to that first conference win, falling to Virginia Tech in double overtime and losing by a goal on the road against seventh-ranked Duke.

“Everybody really steps on the field and wants to win so badly and prove that we belong in the ACC. We can compete with these top-ten teams.,” said Ratliff-Kailbourne.

No matter what happens the rest of the season, the sheer number of things that had to fall in place for the two childhood friends to end up playing Division I lacrosse together is not lost on either of them.

“It’s kind of crazy, we’ve said that before. Even just talking about after this, where we’re going to go, we’re like ‘are we going to end up together, are we going to end up in the same place?'” said Ratliff-Kailbourne. “It’s super cool just to think about. Because she wasn’t just a teammate, we’ve been so close. She was one of my first friends when I moved to HF-L in second grade so it’s a really, really cool feeling.”

This is an insane opportunity and a little bit of a coincidence but also a lot of hard work,” said Reed. “It’s pretty much the coolest opportunity that I’ve been a part of.”

Pitt will get their next chance for their first ACC on Saturday when they host Louisville.