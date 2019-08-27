Former East High guard ready for the NBA

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dontay Caruthers has quite the basketball resume from a high school state final to the NCAA Tournament. Now the former Buffalo guard is ready to take the next step in his basketball career.

Caruthers worked out with several NBA teams this summer and hopes to make a decision soon. While weighing his options, he knows what he is looking for in a potential team.

“The bonds and just trying to find the right coach,” said Caruthers. “It’s kind of like college all over again trying to pick the right team.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter