Former Braves teaming up again to get ready for baseball season

Former Canandiagua stars Adam Scott and Tanner Cooper making the best of a tough situation

It was set to be a big spring training for Canandaigua natives Tanner Cooper and Adam Scott. Cooper, a 35th-round pick by the Reds last year, was beginning his first spring training as a pro. Scott, a 4th-round pick by the Indians in 2018, was primed for a big season after rising to Double-A last year.

“I was pumped. I was ready to go, still ready to go,” says Scott.

But just days after they both got to their respective camp they were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic. No more baseball, a big part of their lives taken away.

“I love this game, I love playing, I love competing,” says Scott. “I love coming out here every day and working on our craft. I just love baseball.”

They two were teammates at Canandaigua in 2014- Scott a senior, Cooper a freshman. And now even though they’re now on different pro teams, they’re back working together to prep for the season.

“You know, having that guy as a freshman in high school that I looked up to,” says Cooper. “He drove me down to practice a lot so it’s definitely cool to work with him and kind of come full circle.”

Not only are they just staying in shape, they’re also getting the perks of learning from a fellow pro.

“It’s definitely an advantage. Having someone with his baseball knowledge, and his expertise,” says Cooper.

“Being able to work with him one-on-one and seeing kind of the mindset, seeing the things he does and what makes him tick is something that I can learn from,” says Scott of Cooper

It’s an unprecedented time. Preparing for a baseball season that no one knows when it’s going to start. But both Canandaigua natives can take some solace in knowing that they’re going through this together.

“To be able to have someone there that you’re with every day, that we throw every day. It helps a lot, it makes it a lot easier to not stress about the stuff that I can’t control,” says Scott.

Now they’ll continue to train, get better, and wait for that big season that hopefully will come.

