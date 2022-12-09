Editor’s note: This story contains description of alleged sexual assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WROC) — Former Greece Athena star and current Golden State Warrior Anthony Lamb has been accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a fellow University of Vermont student-athlete in 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, does not list Lamb as a defendant in the suit. Lamb has also not been charged with any crimes.

The lawsuit is filed by three women who are suing the University of Vermont, its board of trustees, and several administrators for “deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging [that] created a discriminatory and sexually hostile environment in which female students faced a heightened risk of sexual assault and, once assaulted, lacked any meaningful avenue of redress.”

In the lawsuit, the alleged victim states that she and Lamb dated for roughly six months before breaking up in the Summer of 2019. On September 7, 2019, the victim attended an off-campus men’s basketball party hosted at the house where Lamb lived.

That evening, Lamb allegedly began screaming and insulting the victim in the home’s driveway. The two went to Lamb’s bedroom, where the victim stated that while discussing their relationship and making up from the fight, Lamb began to rape her.

During the encounter, the lawsuit says that without the victim’s consent, Lamb forcefully anally penetrated her as she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop.

Lamb ignored her and told her to “just take it” and continued to rape her, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says that the victim suffered from suicidal thoughts and at one point reached out to a suicide hotline.

A month later, the victim reported the incident and two others to the University of Vermont’s Title IX Office. Those incidents were the September 2019 rape, as well as a previous incident where Lamb had removed his condom non-consensually during sexual intercourse and another where Lamb had filmed the alleged victim during sexual intercourse without her consent.

Lamb denied the victim’s account in a statement released on Thursday.

“The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false,” the statement says. “I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault.”

The Golden State Warriors also released a statement on the matter.

“Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case,” the Warriors said. “Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly.”

Lamb won three Section V championships at Athena and made it to the state championship game in 2015, Lamb’s junior season.

He played for the University of Vermont from 2016-2020 and was named America East Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

Lamb was not drafted and bounced between the G-league and the NBA with the Rockets and Spurs’ organizations prior to this season.

Lamb was signed by the Warriors in October and has received the most playing time and success in his career this season. He is averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 18.2 minutes of playing time for the Warriors, who are the defending NBA champions.