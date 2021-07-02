Former Aquinas football standout Jarron Jones facing new felony charge

New charges come after separate felony charges were dropped earlier this week

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WROC) — Former Aquinas and Notre Dame football standout Jarron Jones, who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is facing a felony assault charge from an incident that occurred in September.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, Jones was charged on Tuesday, June 29th with aggravated assault, a first degree felony. Jones also faces misdemeanor charges for simple assault and harassment.

Also on June 29th, Jones had felony charged dropped stemming from a domestic disturbance in October. He still faces a charge of simple assault from the incident.

The new charges are from a different incident that occurred on September 19.

According to a criminal complained obtained by Steelers Now, Jones and his girlfriend allegedly got into a physical altercation. Jones’ girlfriend called 911 and police responded, diffusing the situation without taking police action.

After police left, Jones allegedly attacked his girlfriend again. The criminal complaint says that Jones struck her in the face with an open hand, breaking her nose and causing her to fall and sprain her wrist.

According the the complaint, Jones then dropped her off to a Pittsburgh hospital where she was treated and released.

Jones’ preliminary hearing for the new charges is on July 27.

Jones spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad. He has signed with eight different franchises in his career, but has yet to make a 53-man roster or play in a game.