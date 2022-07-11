The former Nittany Lion has worked with over 50 quarterbacks in the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If there’s anyone that knows a thing or two in Rochester about quarterbacking, it’s Jake Zembiec.

The former Aquinas signal-caller led the Li’l Irish to two state championships before committing to Penn State. However, a shoulder injury ended his time with the Nittany Lions before it could really start.

“My career got cut short, so trying to live through these guys and their success and feel like I had a part in it,” said Zembiec.

Now, in addition to working to become a physical therapist, Zembeic has started to train the next generation of great QB’s around Section V. He started working with a few guys during quarantine and now over 50 QB’s have trained with Zembiec.

“If you haven’t played the position before, you’re probably not going to be able to teach it or at least teach it the way it should be taught,” said Zembiec. “I think that aspect alone, being really detailed about mechanics, talking about reading coverages, I think that’s been really helpful for these guys as part of their training.

“The best part about working with Jake, he’ll hit you up to get work,” said Alex DeRosa, who will play at SUNY Cortland next year after starring for Schroeder. “He wants you to get better. We love getting work with him.”

Zembiec works with quarterbacks both individually and in groups. They’ll often bring along some of their receivers to get additional reps in before the high school season starts. He’ll also be hosting a QB camp just before the season starts for one final tune-up before the season’s kickoff.

Not only does Zembiec help with his quarterbacks on the field, but he’s also a major asset when it comes to college recruiting. Former East standout Dion Mather said he was like a big brother through the process and now he’s off to play football at Division II Mansfield University.

“It’s a low-recruited area for football but it shows that it can be done,” said Mather of Zembiec’s success. “It’s definitely a hope for us and it gives us motivation not to give up.”

Zembiec has helped a handful of QBs reach DII and DIII and says it shouldn’t be long before someone follows in his footsteps and strikes big with a DI offer.