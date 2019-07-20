Former All-American Tavatanakit takes 5-shot lead into final round at Downey

Mother Nature cranked up the heat on golfers at the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic for a second consecutive day.

Temperatures at Brook-Lea Country Club rose to more than 90 degrees but that did not stop players from posting low scores.

Patty Tavatanakit holds a 5-stroke lead after 54 holes, after the former UCLA All-American shot 7-under on the day to put her at 15-under par for the tournament. The native of Thailand missed only two greens in regulation. Tavatanakit is looking for her second career Symetra Tour win.

Jenny Coleman shot the low round of the day with an 8-under 64 on the back of eagles at 2 and 11 she is currently in second place.

Coleman and Tavatanakit will tee off tomorrow at 12:40 PM for the final round of the tournament.