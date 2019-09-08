Football Frenzy: September 7, 2019

McQuaid 27, Aquinas 21

McQuaid’s 27-21 win over Aquinas at Frontier Field snapped the Knight’s 15 season drought. The defending state champions and the new Challenge Trophy winners brought out 4,127 fans for the first football game ever played at Frontier Field.

Wilson 44, Brockport 20

Wilson set the pace for the game early with a touchdown and two point conversion. Brockport answered almost immediately, but they could not keep up. The Wildcats continued to dominate throughout the game at Marina Auto Stadium.

Fairport 20, Rush-Henrietta 17 (OT)

Fairport and Rush-Henrietta were scoreless until the end of the first half, when Gavin Ingalls ran in a touchdown for the Red Raiders. Rush-Henrietta attempted to tie the game heading into the second half, but the touchdown was called back for illegal substitution. That back and forth took the game into overtime, until the Red Raiders scored a four yard touchdown to win.

Greece Athena 20, Geneva 14

Athena’s offense worked to protect their home field in their season opener. Quarterback Joshua Ranalletta recorded a passing and rushing touchdown. A sack by Michael Simpson late in the game prevented Geneva for getting their first win on the road.

University Prep 24, Palmyra-Macedon 6

U-Prep got the ball rolling early at Marina Auto Stadium. A rushing touchdown by Michael Cathey and a passing touchdown from Clyde Davis to Mahki Connor kept the Pal-Mac scoreless for the first half of the game.